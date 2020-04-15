Month of the Military Child: the Ortiz sisters

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — April is the Month of the Military Child!
On Wednesday, April 15, we celebrate the Ortiz sisters.
The three Benton High students are 18-year-old Ariana, 17-year-old Kylie and 15-year-old Caitlin.
Their younger sister Cassie, 13, goes to school at Benton Middle.
Their father serves in the Air Force.
Every weeknight on KSLA News 12 at 5, we are recognizing children who come from military families here in the ArkLaTex.
