Month of the Military Child: the Ortiz sisters

By Maranda Whittington | April 15, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 6:54 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — April is the Month of the Military Child!

On Wednesday, April 15, we celebrate the Ortiz sisters.

The three Benton High students are 18-year-old Ariana, 17-year-old Kylie and 15-year-old Caitlin.

Their younger sister Cassie, 13, goes to school at Benton Middle.

Their father serves in the Air Force.

