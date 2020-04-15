Man dead, father in jail after argument over money

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man is accused of fatally stabbing his son after the 25-year-old accused him of taking money from his wallet.
Elgin Demoryea Hollingsworth, 49, of Texarkana, Texas, remains in the Bi-State Jail, where he was booked Tuesday, jail records show.
He is charged with one count of murder. No bond has been set.
Demoryea Marquise Hollingsworth, of Texarkana, Ark., died after being stabbed during an argument with his father about 8:11 a.m. Tuesday at the elder Hollingsworth’s home in the 200 Block of Golden Rule Drive at Texarkana, Texas, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The father told investigator Scott Sartor that his son had stayed the previous evening at his house on Golden Rule Road. When the son awakened the next morning, he claimed there was money missing from his wallet and accused his father of taking it.
The two then got in a scuffle during which the father picked up a knife and swung it at his son, striking him in the abdominal area.
The son fell to the floor and his father called 911 to get an ambulance.
Deputies found the son suffering from what appeared to be a single stab wound. Life Net took him to St. Michael’s Hospital, where he later died.
Meantime, the father left his house before deputies got there. Two Texarkana, Texas, officers found him a short distance away and detained him until a deputy arrived to take him to jail.
