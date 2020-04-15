Man beaten to death; police search for suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a homicide in Shreve City early Wednesday morning.
Shreveport PD received a call just after midnight from a concerned citizen about an outside disturbance in the 2900 block of Dee Street in at the Embassy House Apartments.
When officers arrived at a nearby construction site they found a man on the ground, unconscious and not breathing.
The victim had blunt force trauma to the head that is believed to be from a baseball bat and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The concerned citizen had originally told call takers about a man being beaten with a bat.
No one is in custody, but they believe they have an ID of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
