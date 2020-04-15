Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA ELECTION
Louisiana presidential primary pushed back again, to July 11
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has again delayed Louisiana’s presidential primary because of the coronavirus, this time to July 11. The primary originally had been scheduled for April 4, but it's been pushed back twice. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is asking lawmakers to approve emergency procedures for the election. He wants to expand early voting from seven days to 13 days and widen the availability of mail-in absentee ballots to people impacted by the virus. The secretary of state also wants to change some precinct locations, including relocating polling places located at senior citizen centers and nursing homes. Lawmakers on House and Senate committees will consider the proposal Wednesday.
Edwards worries about backsliding as virus deaths top 1,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has reached a somber milestone as its virus death toll grew to more than 1,000. Gov. John Bel Edwards worried Tuesday that too many people are disobeying his stay-home order and putting Louisiana at risk for a new spike in coronavirus infections. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and the Essence Festival should not be held in 2020 at all because of the virus. Meanwhile, the state announced it will consider temporary furloughs of up to 1,200 inmates. The move is a bid to lessen the virus’s potential spread amid the close confines of prison facilities.
Detained immigrants plead for masks, protection from virus
HOUSTON (AP) — The coronavirus is spreading in immigration detention, with more than 70 detainees in 13 states testing positive and hundreds of others under quarantine. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has started to lower its detainee population to reduce the risk of people getting sick. But people held in immigration jails and their advocates say there’s still not enough protective gear, cleaning supplies or space that allows for social distancing. They fear the number of coronavirus cases will sharply rise in the coming weeks as it has in jails and prisons nationwide. Detainees in at least four states say they have been denied masks.
Raoult Ratard, Louisiana's state epidemiologist, dies at 75
Louisiana’s state epidemiologist has died at the age of 75. The state Department of Health did not release the cause Raoult Ratard's death but said it did not involve the new coronavirus. Ratard's resume shows he spent 48 years in public health, starting in 1972 in his native Vanuatu. He was appointed state epidemiologist in 2000 and worked a total of 26 years at Louisiana’s Office of Public Health. Gov. John Bel Edwards praised Ratard for expertly guiding Louisiana through its responses to West Nile virus, the H1N1 flu and other threats.
Flies that crawl into people's noses, ears infest Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — It's that time of year again in Louisiana, when flies that bite and crawl into people's bodies are swarming around. The East Baton Rouge Parish’s Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control department says residents should expect black flies to be around until the weather becomes warmer. It says the flies will try to crawl into people’s ears, noses and eyes, and spraying insecticide is ineffective. Officials say the female flies tend to bite people during the late morning hours. The department shared research from Purdue University saying these particular insects have not been found to transmit diseases in humans.
ACLU: Feds 'slow walking' inmate release at stricken prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — Prisoner rights advocates say the Bureau of Prisons is “slow walking” the release of federal inmates at a Louisiana lockup where the coronavirus has killed six prisoners and infected dozens of others. The American Civil Liberties Union urged a federal judge Monday to release hundreds of vulnerable inmates at FCC Oakdale to home confinement. It says the government has done too little and is taking too long to address the pandemic. The head of the Bureau of Prisons defended his agency's handling of the crisis. He told CNN over the weekend that he was “proud to say we're doing pretty good.”
Sheriff: Woman charged with fatally shooting boyfriend
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Authorities said a woman was arrested and accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in the neck. Chanel Galle was arrested Monday and charged with negligent homicide. Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Rivarde said deputies responded to a reported shooting around 9:50 p.m. Monday. Deputies found a man lying near the front door with a gunshot wound to his neck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released. Investigators believe the shooting happened during a domestic dispute. Further details regarding the incident weren’t immediately released. It’s unclear whether Galle had an attorney.
Louisiana refinery releases findings of fire investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — ExxonMobil says its internal investigation shows a February blaze inside its Baton Rouge refinery was caused by air getting into a line containing hydrocarbon material and igniting. WAFB-TV reports the company released its findings Monday. Exxon Mobil says it will ensure the valves involved in the problem are locked in a closed position to prevent it from happening again. The fire broke out at the refinery on February 11. It turned the night sky a shade of orange and sent a large plume of smoke into the air over Baton Rouge. ExxonMobil's volunteer fire crews put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.