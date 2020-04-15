Cane River Brewing Company making hand sanitizer for the community

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Inside Cane River Brewing Company — beer is something Justin Krouse knows pretty well.
He teamed up with Cade Gentry, and together they opened their business in Natchitoches back in November of 2018.
“We had been planning this for about five years and we just kind of got into the idea of doing a brewpub and it just turned into something bigger," Krouse said.
But now over a year, later the need for beer has been replaced with hand sanitizer.
“I remember sitting in my bed and I was thinking we’re making hand sanitizer," Gentry said. "We’re a brewery.”
The coronavirus pandemic has left shelves empty of hand sanitizer, but after realizing they had the equipment needed, they decided to jump in and help.
“We’re not brewing as much as we were so we have the capability in the back to use our equipment," Krouse said. "So when we started sourcing these ingredients we said the community is in need so this was something that could really help the community out.”
So far they’ve already produced around 150 gallons of hand sanitizer, and they’re still surprised at just how great the need really is.
“When you have nursing homes calling you, first responders calling you, and they can’t get it, you realize that... the nation has a huge supply shortage of it,” Gentry said.
While it’s not something they ever anticipated for their business, they both are just grateful to be able to help any way they can.
“Obviously we love brewing beer and we love doing what we do, but anytime that we can help the community, we’re here to do it," Krouse said.
They collect donations from the community to provide hand sanitizer to first responders, medical professionals, and other essential personal for free.
Recently the Natchtioches area Jaycees stopped by and donated $350 to help the brewery provide free hand sanitizer to area first responders.
If you would like to donate, you can donate by PayPal by searching Cane River Brewing or the email emily@caneriverbrewing.com.
You can also reach out to Krouse through email at justin@caneriverbrewing.com or you can give him a call if you have questions at (318)-471-8568.
