Boil advisory issued for parts of north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport has issued a boil advisory for the following subdivisions and areas of the city.
- Highland Park Subdivision
- Cherokee Park Subdivision
- 1000 to 1100 N. Forum Drive
- 1200 to 2100 Hearne Avenue
- 1000 to 1100 Jack Wells Boulevard
- 1601 North Market Street (McDonalds)
- 1529 N. Market Street (Wendy’s)
A water main blew out, according to a news release. The water was cut off to make repairs.
TIPS FOR BOILING WATER
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
