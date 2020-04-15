Beautiful weather this week becomes rainy this weekend

(KSLA) - The weather could not get much better for the remainder of this week. That will change by this weekend with showers and storms on the way.
This evening, expect abundant sunshine and clear skies. There should not be many clouds in the sky at all. Therefore, there will not be any rain. Temperatures will be cool and should be in the 50s.
Overnight, it will cool down to the upper 30s in the northern ArkLaTex and the mid 40s everywhere else. It will not be as cold as it was this morning. It will also be nice and clear with no chance of rain.
Thursday will also be dry. There will be plenty of sunshine and a few small passing clouds. It will be beautiful weather! Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s, so it will also be rather comfy too!
Friday will be a nice day as well. There will be a few clouds in the morning, and will increase to overcast conditions by the afternoon and evening. I only have a 20% chance of rain. It will be dry for most of the day. During the overnight hours, there is a slightly better chance for some rain.
As mentioned yesterday, the rain chances are going back and forth this weekend. Our next weather maker will be arriving sometime this weekend, but we are still not certain as to when. The latest update from futuretrack has a few waves of heavy rain, and not one big wave. As of now, I have the rain chance on Saturday and Sunday at 40% .
I am firmly comfortable that Monday and Tuesday next week will be dry and warm. Temperatures should return to the 80s. There will be a few clouds that stick around both days, but there will be sunshine mixing in as well.
So far, it looks like Wednesday will have another decent shot of some rain. It is a good few days away, so things could change. But as of now, there looks to be wet weather by midweek next week.
Have a great rest of the week!
