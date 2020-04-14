Webster Parish teen accused of fatally shooting a Bossier resident and wounding the slain man’s mother

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Springhill resident is accused of shooting a man and a woman multiple times, killing him and wounding her.
It happened about 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Birch Street in Plain Dealing.
Authorities have said the two victims are related but have not released their names.
Family members told KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner on Sunday night that the slain man is Marveil Stewart and the injured woman is his mother, Terri Stewart.
Detectives arrested and booked Steven Zane Dyer, of the 800 block of Oglee Road, on Monday afternoon.
The 18-year-old is charged with one count each of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He remains in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing with his bond set at $700,000.
Investigators have determined that Dyer was an acquaintance of the two victims, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office reports.
"Sadly, a man lost his life and a woman is hospitalized; but their shooter is now behind bars,” Sheriff Julian Whittington says in a statement about Dyer’s arrest.
The homicide remains under investigation and other arrests are possible, authorities say.
That shooting was the first of two Sunday night in Plain Dealing.
Less than two hours after the gunfire on Birch Street, someone drove or walked by a house in the 600 block of East Gilmer Street and shot at the residence.
No arrest has been made.
And investigators still are working to determine whether the shootings on Birch and East Gilmer streets are related.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the investigations are the Plain Dealing Police Department, Louisiana State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service the and Caddo Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shootings to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.
