SPD searching for alleged shoplifter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this man? Shreveport police are searching for him in connection to a shoplifting incident.
Officers were called on April 6 to a Family Dollar in the 2700 block of W. 70th Street.
Officers were told that a man entered the business and stole something. The incident was caught on camera.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.
Please provide CAD # 20-055090 with your tip.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.