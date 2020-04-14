SPD searching for alleged shoplifter

Do you know this man? He's wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident at a Family Dollar (Source: SPD)
By Alex Onken | April 14, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 10:26 AM
This image was taken from the store's security system.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know this man? Shreveport police are searching for him in connection to a shoplifting incident.

Officers were called on April 6 to a Family Dollar in the 2700 block of W. 70th Street.

Officers were told that a man entered the business and stole something. The incident was caught on camera.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-055090 with your tip.

