Severe Weather History during Easter Weekend in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Easter Weekend is a time when most families get together. Over the years the weather has been severe on Easter Weekend.
On April 3rd, 1999, one of the most powerful tornadoes ripped through Shreveport and Bossier.
Seven people were killed and more than one hundred injured as a result of the F4 tornado.
April is the most active month for Tornadoes in the Ark-La-Tex’s.
According to the national weather service fifty percent of tornadoes occur during this time of year.
KSLA News 12′s Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle says we average 30 to 40 tornadoes each year here in ark-la-tex’s.
“The spring months are the ones most active for severe weather and tornadoes, in fact April is our number one month for seeing tornadoes on average here in the area, we average around 10 tornadoes in the month of April”.
