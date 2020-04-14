Separation tents help keep patients and paramedics in Bossier Parish safe

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Paramedics in Bossier Parish have been working on ways to help keep themselves and the patients they transport to the hospital safe as well during the coronavirus pandemic.
A few weeks ago Bossier Parish’s Emergency Medical Service installed new patient separation tents in all of their ambulances.
“We thought about them in the past,” said Director Steve Nezat. “We thought about them during Ebola. We think about them during the flu season, but this took it to a whole new level.”
Nezat says the tents will only be used if they are transporting a person with COVID-19 or those who exhibit symptoms of the virus.
The tents help keep those patients safe as well as paramedics helping them.
“It does provide an extra level of comfort,” Nezat said. “Of course that doesn’t let us stand down on any of our other things.”
Along with the tents, paramedics are also using proper personal protective equipment that includes masks, safety glasses, and gowns when necessary.
Paramedic and Safety Officer Emily Dean says the tents have really helped ease a lot of fears among staff members as well as patients.
Dean says the community has also been really supportive in trying to keep them safe as well.
“The community wants to protect us,” she said. "A lot of times you don’t get that. Like on a normal situation a lot of times the family members are very anxious and you’re not moving fast enough and you get those kind of things and now the families actually want to work with us.”
Nezat says those who 911 call takers have also begun asking certain questions to make sure paramedics are aware of those they are picking up who could possibly have COVID-19.
“On every call, they’re asking whether there’s fever in the household, illness or things like that so that helps the first responders know before they go,” he said.
Nezat says they plan to keep the tents in place for as long as needed, and won’t take them down until everything clears up.
He has also been building devices that will help them sterilize all their masks, and they have a special machine that helps them decontaminate all their ambulances.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.