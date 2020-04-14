More than $83M awarded to La. airports for COVID-19 response

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Airports in Louisiana are set to receive more than $83 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fifty-five airports in the state will receive a total of $83,752,300, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday, April 14. The grant is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said Chao.
The Baton Rouge Metro Airport will receive $8,413,011. Louisiana Regional in Gonzales will receive $69,000, while Louis Armstrong New Orleans International in Kenner is set to receive $42,793,389; False River Regional in New Roads will see $30,000.
“Our airports have taken a pounding during this COVID-19 pandemic. Commercial air travel has decreased by more than 90 percent. Travel and tourism is a very important part of our economy,” Congressman Garret Graves said. "We must make sure our airports and entire transportation system are ready to reignite our economy.”
The funding will help airports replace lost revenue resulting from the major drop in passengers and other airport business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Airports can use the money for capital expenditures, operating expenses (including payroll and utilities), and debt payments.
“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
Click here for an interactive map of all the airports in Louisiana receiving money.
“Representative Garret Graves and the Louisiana delegation continue to work and advocate on behalf of our industry. We are grateful for their support and efforts to obtain this critical funding,” said Mike Edwards, BTR’s director of aviation. “The grant will defer the impact of lost revenue resulting from a unprecedented decline in passenger traffic and allow BTR to continue providing essential transportation operations, which remain vital for our community to respond to and recover from the ongoing public health emergency.”
