Month of the Military Child: Christian & Claire Eguia

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - April is the Month of the Military Child!
On Tuesday, April 14, we celebrate the Eguia siblings
Christian, at 15, is the oldest. He goes to school at Parkway High in Bossier City.
Claire is a 7-year-old who attends Sun City Elementary School in Bossier City.
Their mother serves in the Navy. And their stepfather serves in the Air Force, where he is currently stationed overseas.
Every weeknight on KSLA News 12 at 5, we are recognizing children who come from military families here in the ArkLaTex.
Our next military child will be honored Wednesday, April 15.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.