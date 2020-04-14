‘I feel like I’m doing God’s work’ CHRISTUS Health connects COVID patients and families

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a heart-wrenching reality of COVID-19 — patients who’ve contracted the novel coronavirus, and fall critically ill, often do so alone in the hospital.
But, CHRISTUS Health System is keeping the faith by lovingly working to connect and console coronavirus patients in the hospital with their families.
“This is such a difficult time that everyone is going through, we have to maintain hope, it’s a critical part of healing,” said Judy Deshotels, vice president of mission integration at CHRISTUS. “To be there for both the patients and the families is essential, it’s critical.”
With families isolated outside of the hospital due to the infectious nature of the virus, communicating with a loved one inside in person isn’t possible.
Hospital chaplains, as well as members of CHRISTUS’ patient family team, bring families together — even when miles apart.
“Members of that team contact the family of every critically ill patient, especially the ones on the ventilator, because the families aren’t able to communicate with their loves ones in the hospital,” Deshotels said. “We look for the needs of the family, they are on the same journey as the patient, we need to support them, as well.”
So, CHRISTUS’ chaplains, as well as patient-family team members, are using video conferencing programs like Zoom to bridge the physical divide.
“We work with the nursing teams who go into the room and takes our cell phones and we have the meeting set up with the patient’s family, that way it’s almost like they’re there and the whole family can participate,” she explained. “We are that extension of God, the patient and the family experience God’s love.”
Deshotels said families have reacted positively to the move to use Zoom to communicate with ill family members in the intensive care unit. The daily calls last from just a few minutes, with an ‘I love you,’ to nearly half-hour conversations with hospital staff.
“God is lifting us through this process, so I think there’s an extra sense of a presence of God and we can depend on God,” Deshotels emphasized. “We will get through this.”
As of noon on Tuesday, Louisiana has 21,508 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 1,977 patients remain hospitalized across the state, 436 are on ventilators.
