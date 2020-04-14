First Alert: Frost and freeze possible tonight

Cold temperatures are expected all across the ArkLaTex tonight. Clear skies and light winds will be ideal to see frost near and north of I-20 and a possible freeze north of I-30.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for McCurtain County in Oklahoma and Howard and Sevier counties in Arkansas from 1am until 8am Wednesday.
Temperatures will range from around freezing in the far northern ArkLaTex to the low to mid 40s in the far south.
If you have potted plants that are sensitive to the cold, plan on bringing them inside tonight. Anything that’s already planted in the ground should be covered with a sheet or light blanket to protect them from any damage.
