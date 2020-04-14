First Alert: Frost and freeze possible tonight

First Alert: Frost and freeze possible tonight
Cold temperatures expected tonight (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | April 14, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 4:01 PM

Cold temperatures are expected all across the ArkLaTex tonight. Clear skies and light winds will be ideal to see frost near and north of I-20 and a possible freeze north of I-30.

Frost and freeze possible for some tonight
Frost and freeze possible for some tonight (Source: KSLA)

A Freeze Warning is in effect for McCurtain County in Oklahoma and Howard and Sevier counties in Arkansas from 1am until 8am Wednesday.

Freeze warning north of I-30
Freeze warning north of I-30 (Source: KSLA)

Temperatures will range from around freezing in the far northern ArkLaTex to the low to mid 40s in the far south.

Cold temperatures expected tonight
Cold temperatures expected tonight (Source: KSLA)

If you have potted plants that are sensitive to the cold, plan on bringing them inside tonight. Anything that’s already planted in the ground should be covered with a sheet or light blanket to protect them from any damage.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.