Cold temperatures tonight then sunny and warmer on Wednesday

(KSLA) - Temperatures tonight will be falling to the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. It will be cold enough for some frost to develop. The sunshine will be back for the rest of this week helping warm temperatures back up.
This evening, there will be little to no cloud cover. There will at least be no rain. Temperatures will e falling though. It will already be falling to the upper 40s and lower 50s after sunset. If you head out the door at all, I would grab a jacket.
Tonight, temperatures will be falling down to the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. There is a decent chance for some frost to develop for most of the ArkLaTex. This will be the coldest night possibly for the rest of the season. Temperatures will be heating back up over the next few weeks. It will also be clear tonight with no rain.
Wednesday and Thursday next week should also be dry. There will be plenty of sunshine and a few small passing clouds. It will be beautiful weather! Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s, so it will also be rather comfy too!
Friday will be a nice day as well. There will be a few clouds in the morning, and will increase to overcast by the afternoon and evening. I only have a 10% chance of rain. It will be dry for most of the day. During the overnight hours, there is a slightly better chance for some rain.
The next weather maker is now trending to arriving on Saturday and not on Sunday. There is a good chance that rain quickly moves through in the afternoon and evening. It’s still the timing that we are trying to figure out. It could still shift back to Sunday so we will have to watch to see if these trends continue.
As of now, I have lowered the rain chance on Sunday to 30% and increased Saturday to 40%. If the trends continue to more rain Saturday, we will adjust the chances accordingly.
There is also a good chance that Sunday may not see any rain anymore. So, there could be sunshine and warmer temperatures. I am firmly comfortable that Monday next week will be dry and warm. Temperatures should return to the 80s.
Have a great week!
