CHRISTUS Health new screening to test for protective anti-bodies against COVID-19

(KSLA) - CHRISTUS Health announced on Tuesday, April 14 that they are working to learn more about protective anti-bodies from people that recovered from the coronavirus.
Over the last few weeks, a team has developed a kit to scan for COVID-19 antibodies. The kits will be sent to CHRISTUS hospitals and ambulatory sites across the United States and Latin America.
The test produces results in 10 minutes.
“CHRISTUS is the first in our communities, and is leading the nation by using advanced COVID-19 antibody testing to screen people in our facilities to determine if they have had a COVID-19 infection in the past or have one now,” said Dave Benner, PharmD, MS, MHA, FACHE vice president of CHRISTUS Health’s clinical ancillary services, in a news release.
The kits will begin using the tests on associates and caregivers on the front lines. The kit will be used on COVID-19 patients and patients who are scheduled for urgent surgery.
“People should not put off urgent and emergent procedures and should continue to seek the care they need. We know that, regardless of COVID-19, heart attacks and strokes have not stopped. We need to be able to treat people who urgently need to be in an operating room,” said Dr. Sam Bagchi CHRISTUS Health’s EVP and chief clinical officer., in a news release. “With the availability of an antibody test, we can test anyone who comes in for an urgent surgery. This will allow us to reliably know if a patient has COVID-19 before they start having symptoms or might normally be tested.
This test is also in addition to the ongoing PCR tests that may providers use to diagnose COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.