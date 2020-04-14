Chilly temperatures through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After chilly temperatures yesterday we are tracking another cool day across the ArkLaTex for your Tuesday. Temperatures will once again struggles to get into the low 60s for many in the ArkLaTex along with an outside chance of a shower especially across northern portions of the region. After another cool day Wednesday temperatures will start to rebound as we go through the rest of the week. We are tracking our next major chance for rain over your weekend and we could see some thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will more than likely not get back above average until early next week.