Chilly temperatures through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After chilly temperatures yesterday we are tracking another cool day across the ArkLaTex for your Tuesday. Temperatures will once again struggles to get into the low 60s for many in the ArkLaTex along with an outside chance of a shower especially across northern portions of the region. After another cool day Wednesday temperatures will start to rebound as we go through the rest of the week. We are tracking our next major chance for rain over your weekend and we could see some thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will more than likely not get back above average until early next week.
So if you do have to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a jacket as temperatures are in the 40s for most of us this morning. Expect generally cloudy skies especially across northern portions of the ArkLaTex as a weak disturbance moves off to our north. High temperatures this afternoon in Shreveport will once again be right around the 60 degree mark.
As we go through the rest of the week temperatures will slowly start to rebound across the region. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid-60s, but once we get to Thursday temperatures will return to the 70s and that should continue to the week. While we will see more cloud cover on Friday we should stay dry through Saturday.
Once we get to your weekend we are tracking your next major chance for rain and thunderstorms. An area of low pressure will be moving through the ArkLaTex beginning on Saturday bring and the potential for thunderstorms as well. Right now the trend would be towards smaller chances for severe weather and for more of the rain to occur on Saturday vs Sunday. But since this is still five days away many of the details remain fluid and we will continue to keep a close eye on this as we go through the end of the week.
So make sure you bundle up this morning, but you don’t have to worry about rain until Saturday! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.