21,518 cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, 1,013 deaths as Gov. Edwards urges residents to continue mitigation efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 21,518 cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state with 1,013 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon (April 14).
Governor Edwards stressed that this is not a time to let up your guard. Stay home. Stay safe. Don’t participate in a large gathering.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has reached 1,977. Of those, 436 patients require ventilation.
Orleans Parish reports 5,718 positive cases and Jefferson Parish reports 5,188 cases.
More than 112, 000 tests have been conducted by commercial labs and 5,681 tests have been conducted by state labs.
All 64 of the state’s parishes have confirmed cases.
New hospital admissions are also trending downward.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement Tuesday as Louisiana’s death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday. At the state’s noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 129 additional deaths, bringing the death total to 1,013. Not every death reported Tuesday occurred within 24 hours, as reporting to the state may take several days.
“Today’s death count is the largest we have reported in a single day since this COVID-19 outbreak started and it brings the number of Louisianans we have lost to more than 1,000. That’s 1,013 people who are someone’s mother, father, sister, or brother or child or aunt or uncle. They are our neighbors, friends and coworkers. They are more than just a number on a report or graph, and as our fellow Louisianans, we all grieve alongside their families.
Our analysis shows that most deaths come 11.2 days after the onset of symptoms, which is why we must look at long-term data and trends. It is also why it is incumbent upon our people to follow the Stay at Home order, because just as the positive things we do now will save lives in the future, the negative things we do could threaten lives as well.”
Officials continue to push ways to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
These precautions include:
- Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently
- Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm
- Avoiding touching your face
- Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces
- Avoiding close contact with others
- And staying home if you are sick
The first case of COVID-19 was announced in New Orleans on March 9.
Several parishes are offering testing for COVID-19. Each testing site has its own criteria and protocol. It is advised to call first before heading to a location to confirm they are open and have not met the testing cap for the day.
The Alario Center on the westbank of Jefferson Parish is still operational and a new federal testing site will open in St. Charles Parish.
The Laplace Walmart on Airline Hwy. is also open to healthcare workers, first responders, and anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
Gramercy Elementary School is also being used to conduct testing.
