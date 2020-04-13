Well below average temperatures this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic Easter weekend, but we did have to contend with multiple tornadoes across the ArkLaTex Easter morning. Thankfully as of right now there are only one injury. Now as we turn the page to a new week we are not tracking severe weather but some very chilly temperatures across the region. Between now and Wednesday we are expecting temperatures to be roughly 15 degrees below average along with potential for frost Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Later in the week we will see our temperatures moderate along with our next significant chance for rain not coming until Sunday.
So if you are heading out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear at home, but you will want to grab a light jacket as temperatures will be falling dramatically compared to the relatively warm temperatures we had after the storms Sunday afternoon. Even with the cooler temperatures make sure you grab sunglasses as it will be a beautiful day across the ArkLaTex.
As we go through the first have of the work week we are going to be seeing high temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below average for the region. A major factor for this will be a reinforcing cold front that will be moving through on your Tuesday. Don’t expect much in the way of rainfall but an isolated shower is possible. But with the front temperatures during the morning hours will drop to the point where frost will be a distinct possibility especially across the northern ArkLaTex.
Now as we get later in the week we will be watching our temperatures start to move up back into the mid-70s along with more sunshine. Our next major chance for rain will not arrive until later in the weekend on Sunday. That’s when we are tracking another disturbance that will be impacting the ArkLaTex. There are some early indications that we could see some strong storms, but since this is still more than five days out we a lot of time to track and iron out the details.
In the meantime, get ready for a cool but overall beautiful week for the ArkLaTex! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
