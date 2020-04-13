Well below average temperatures this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic Easter weekend, but we did have to contend with multiple tornadoes across the ArkLaTex Easter morning. Thankfully as of right now there are only one injury. Now as we turn the page to a new week we are not tracking severe weather but some very chilly temperatures across the region. Between now and Wednesday we are expecting temperatures to be roughly 15 degrees below average along with potential for frost Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Later in the week we will see our temperatures moderate along with our next significant chance for rain not coming until Sunday.