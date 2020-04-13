Upshur County man dies after tree falls on him during storm

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - During the storms on Easter Sunday, one man died when a tree fell on him in his driveway.
Kelly 'Bear’ Kalinec, 60, of Upshur County, was pronounced dead Sunday evening, according to Clarksville City VFD Chief, Derek Zivney.
His wife, Helen, said he was a teacher and coach at Linden-Kildare CISD, and their website confirms this.
“My love, my life, and a mentor to everybody he coached and taught,” said Helen.
According to Helen, Kelly coached football and baseball and taught special education.
