Cleanup, repairs begin after tornado hits Gloster area

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Cleanup and repairs are getting underway in places hardest hit by the severe weather that rolled across parts of the ArkLaTex the morning of Easter Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service it was
An EF-2 tornado with winds reaching 120 miles an hour destroyed or badly damaged at least eight homes in the Gloster area after crossing Louisiana Highway 5 in northern DeSoto Parish just before 9:45 a.m. Sunday. The storm also downed trees and power lines.
Even 24 hours after the storm had passed, SWEPCO reported more than 45,000 of its customers still were without power Monday morning. Those included well over 12,000 in Louisiana, many from the hard-hit area of Gloster.
A SWEPCO repair crew at the scene told us the storm knocked out power to 1,400 customers on that line alone. But they expected to have the power back on in the the Gloster area by nightfall Monday.
That area off Highway 5 looked like a war zone to many who surveyed the damage, spotting everything from homes torn from their foundations to rooftops peeled off and debris everywhere.
It also meant some families lost everything they owned. Among them is Booker T. Fuller.
During our survey of the damage, the 69-year-old pointed to the spot where he and his family had been inside when that tornado slammed into their house.
“That they hit like a ‘Whooo’ and then all the electric went off. Then you just hear this boom! And then the whole house started coming down and going that way.”
Fuller had lived in the house for decades, surrounded by other members of the Fuller family who live in the same neighborhood.
It made even more sense when you realized that some homes were located on Fuller Lane.
Fuller recalled what he thought when the winds lifted his house 25 feet into the air.
“You know, I was scared with the house up like that, you know. I thought once we were gone for good. But (the) Lord wasn’t ready for it; got to help us, the good Lord.”
Just one house down, we came across Fuller’s sister-in-law Marshale Fuller.
Saying little and staring into the flames of a fire for the briefest of breaks, she looked over the wreckage of what had been their family home for years.
And Marshale Fuller recalled the moment the storm hit their single-wide manufactured home, causing it to roll away.
“Before we even got to the bathroom, it slammed me into the wall and hit the side of my face. After that, we just went tumbling all, just started flipping over.”
She and her husband, Derrick, and three children were inside the home at the time.
“The whole time I was calling Jesus. That’s the only thing. I was like, ‘Jesus help us! Jesus help us!’”
Marshale Fuller said it’s her faith that comforts her now as she reflects on the nightmare that could have unfolded.
But for the grace of God, she said, everyone was spared any serious harm.
“All I’m doing is thanking God. That’s it. That is all I’m doing, just sitting here thanking God. I’m not even worrying about none of this stuff, you know. If I wear this every day I’m fine,” she explained. “I’m just glad everybody was taken care of.
“And we just had prayed the night before, that I had been covered everybody’s houses and stuff like that,” Marshale Fuller recalled. "And I couldn’t sleep none that night; I couldn’t. The Lord wouldn’t let me go to sleep. I was praying for everybody.”
