Month of the Military Child: Tani Marie & Gabriel Keyth Biacan

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — April is the Month of the Military Child!
On Monday, April 13, we celebrate siblings Tani Marie and Gabriel Keyth Biacan.
Tani Marie, who is 8 years old, goes to W.T. Lewis Elementary School in Bossier City.
Her little brother, Gabriel Keyth is 2 years old.
Their father serves in the Air Force.
Every weeknight on KSLA News 12 at 5, we are recognizing children who come from military families here in the ArkLaTex.
Our next military child will be honored Tuesday, April 14.
