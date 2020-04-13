Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BC-AR-VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
First Arkansas prisoner tests positive for coronavirus
GRADY, Arkansas (AP) — The first state prisoner in Arkansas has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Arkansas Department of Corrections spokeswoman Dina Tyler says the man tested positive for COVID-19 at a hospital Saturday. He was being held at the Cummins Unit in Grady, about 75 miles (120 kilometres) south east of Little Rock. Other prisoners and staff who were exposed to the man have been tested for the virus, and access to his housing unit has been restricted. Tyler says that as of Friday 13 corrections employees were quarantined after testing positive.
Backup coronavirus hospital in Memphis worries residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The inclusion of a Memphis, Tennessee, shopping center on a list of potential locations for makeshift coronavirus hospitals has some neighborhood residents concerned. Those who live in the Nutbush area note that it is predominantly black and low-income — and that it is the only site on the list located in the middle of a residential neighborhood. City officials say the site is being considered because it could accommodate hundreds of beds. But they say only mildly ill patients would be treated there and that if their conditions worsened, they would be transferred to other hospitals.
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least six people in south Mississippi and damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Sunday night. The National Weather Service said large parts of the South remain at risk of severe weather. Much of the region was under flash flood, tornado and thunderstorm warnings and watches overnight and around 750,000 people were without power in a 10-state swatch. The weather service advised thunderstorms would shift across the southeast and mid-Atlantic states Monday, bringing potential tornadoes, wind and hail.
Potential tornadoes in Arkansas forecast for Easter Sunday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Forecasters say Southern states including Arkansas are preparing for the threat of severe weather including a tornadoes on Easter Sunday. The wind and rain are part of a storm system centered on Mississippi and Alabama and that also includes the northern half of Louisiana. In Arkansas, there’s a moderate risk of tornadoes and heavy hail in the southeast. The risk is lower in the central and northwestern parts of the A tornado ripped through Jonesboro last month and hurt 22 people. The twister hit a mall that likely would have been packed that day, but it was largely closed because of the coronavirus lockdown.
Arkansas orders clinic to halt abortions during pandemic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The state Department of Health has ordered the only clinic in Arkansas that performs surgical abortions to stop doing so during the coronavirus pandemic, unless necessary to protect the life or health of the mother. The agency wrote to Little Rock Family Planning Services on Friday. The agency says the clinic violated an order issued this month ordering health providers to reschedule elective procedures that can be safely postponed. Before Friday, the department had stopped short of directly ordering the facility to halt or restrict abortions. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas says it is considering a legal challenge on the clinic's behalf.
Traffic drop from stay-at-home orders imperils road funding
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State highway departments across the U.S. are starting to feel the financial pinch from a dramatic decline in driving caused by coronavirus precautions. Fewer vehicles on the roads means fewer gallons of gas purchased, which means less tax revenue for repairs and new projects. State transportation officials are asking Congress for an immediate $50 billion to avoid major cuts to highway programs over the next year and a half. They also want Congress to approve a long-term plan that doubles the amount of regular funding going to state transportation agencies.