Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has apologized for comments this week about the COVID-19 pandemic. Gundy says in a statement "it was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.” Gundy spoke with the media during a teleconference call Tuesday and said he hoped to have the team return to its facilities on May 1, a proposed timetable that would defy federal social-distancing guidelines and was quickly disputed by the university.