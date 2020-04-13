Gov. Edwards expected to issue proclamation that school will not resume this academic year

MONROE, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he expects to make an announcement regarding the future of the state’s schools Tuesday.
Schools across the state have been closed since March due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Since then, students and teachers have been working with an online curriculum.
Edwards says that he intends to announce that schools will not resume this school year and distance learning will continue until the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
“It’s just not going to be feasible to resume the operation of our schools this academic school year,” says Edwards.
After Edwards makes his proclaimation Tuesday, it will be up to the individual school districts throughout the state to provide further guidance for students, teachers and parents.
