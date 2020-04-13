Equipment disinfects ambulances within minutes

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - With a growing number of coronavirus cases, the Bossier City Fire Department is making new use of machines its had for the past six years to decontaminate the back of its ambulances in mere minutes.
“We have one at every fire station, a few reserves and one on every ambulance," Fire Chief Brad Zagone said of the gear.
About 40 positive COVID-19 patients have been transported via BCFD ambulances.
And now, because it has this equipment, the department disinfects the back of its ambulances after every call.
“The ambulances can take it with them so when they got a call and drop the patient off at the hospital, they can then turn this on and decontaminate the ambulance so they don’t transfer any germs or viruses to the next patient they see.
"It’s a great asset. A great thing to have.”
Zagone is talking about the AeroClave, an aerosolized decontamination system that can quickly decontaminate areas like the back of ambulances.
The Fire Department has had the machines since the nation’s first Ebola patient was diagnosed in Dallas in 2014. The goal was to be ready and equipped to deal with an outbreak if one were to come to Bossier City.
The city now has a dozen AeroClaves, 11 at the Fire Department and one at the Police Department.
So how does an AeroClave work?
“You basically put the chemical in it, the biocide. And as they pull up, they will turn on the machine. It runs for six minutes," the fire chief explained.
“Kind of like a giant can of Lysol. It sprays it and it lands on every surface and you let it sit for 10 minutes, open the door and air it out. It’s easy for them to do. It’s nothing.
“Sixteen minutes and they’re done — six minutes spraying and 10 minutes letting it sit there and then they’re good to go. You’re ready to make the next call.”
The equipment has been used at City Hall and in the fire and police departments. The gear also has been used to help Louisiana State Police Troop G and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Zagone said.
It even got attention in Baton Rouge, where they were asked to disinfect the Governor’s Mansion and his vehicles a month ago.
And despite coronavirus concerns, Zagone said his department still will be there for the community.
“The men and women of this Fire Department are dedicated. They do a great job. They are still going to come and pick you up, take care of you, transport you to the hospital," he explained.
“But we will be doing it a little differently. We are going to ask you to come outside to help us. We will look a little different than we normally do but, trust me, we will do the same steps we have always done to give them the best possible service we can.”
