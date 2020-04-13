Cool and dry weather for the ArkLaTex this week

(KSLA) - The weather will be much more quiet for a few days this week. Rain chances will be low until this weekend. Temperatures will also be cool.
This evening will be nice and cool. There should be a few passing clouds but no rain. There will also be temperatures in the 40s. So, you may need a jacket if you head out of the house.
Tonight, expect it to be chilly. It will be cooling down to the lower 40s. Some places in the northern ArkLaTex will fall to the upper 30s. There should be a few small clouds, but it will remain dry.
Tuesday will be a nice day. I do not expect much rain. There could be a stray shower, so I did include a 10% chance of rain. There will also be some sunshine mixing in as well. It will be cool though, Temperatures will only warm up to the lower 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday next week should also be dry. There will be plenty of sunshine and a few small passing clouds. It will be beautiful weather! Temperatures will warm up to the lower 70s, so it will also be rather comfy too!
Our next weather maker will not arrive until Sunday. There could be some rain Friday, so I have a 10% chance of rain for the day. Most of the rain will be overnight. Then Saturday has a 30% chance of rain, but it still should not be a washout.
On Sunday, a warm front will move in, as well as a cold front. This could help spark some strong storms in the morning and afternoon. I have the rain chances up to 50% for now. We are also monitoring the risk for severe weather too. We will of course keep you updated as we get closer.
Have a great week!
