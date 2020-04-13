Chimp Haven brings its sanctuary into living rooms

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Chimp Haven, the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, isn’t letting the spread of the novel coronavirus hamper its mission of education.
The world-renowned nonprofit launched a weekly educational series for families and animal enthusiasts stuck at home due to social distancing measures.
“Each week, we are presenting a new theme about the species and how it ties back to life at Chimp Haven," said Carrie Jones, the communications and development specialist for the 200-acre sanctuary. “We have lessons, downloadable activities that are fun and engaging.”
The first lesson provides in-depth detail about Chimp Haven’s habitat, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees. It even includes instruction on how to build your own shadow box habitat with household items.
“We also have video content and a ‘Q & A’ with staff to learn more,” said Jones. “We want kids and families to be engaged with the sanctuary, we want them to learn more about the species and just have fun.”
Due to COVID-19, Chimp Haven cancelled its spring events out of an abundance of caution. Meanwhile, Jones states the sanctuary is taking extra precautions to protect its staff and residents.
“We are practicing social distancing measures with our staff, limiting the amount of people on-site at any given time,” she added. “We’re maintaining distance from the chimps, but still making sure they are receiving exemplary care from our staff daily.”
Chimp Haven serves as a refuge for hundreds of chimpanzees, many of whom come from biomedical research.
