First Alert Weather: The latest damage in the ArkLaTex
Tree damage in Benton, LA (Source: KSLA)
By Charitee Blackmon | April 12, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated April 12 at 11:46 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s First Alert Weather team is tracking the severe weather and damage throughout the ArkLaTex.

The First Alert Weather team declared Easter Sunday, April 12 a Severe Weather Day for the ArkLaTex.

Throughout the day many parishes and counties in east Texas were put under a tornado and/or a severe thunderstorm warning. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle tracked several powerful storms and a confirmed a tornado in Waskom, Tx.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for the areas highlighted below until 12pm. Storms are beginning to approach the...

Posted by Meteorologist Jeff Castle on Sunday, April 12, 2020

Many counties in Texas experienced wind gusts up to 80mph and 1-inch hail.

KSLA’s Doug Warner was able to capture footage of several thunderstorms starting out in east Texas and heading into Bossier Parish.

UPDATE - I-20 EB CLOSED AT ARCADIA. TORNADO CROSSED INTERSTATE LIVE: #TORNADO WARNING - Severe Thunderstorm moving into NWLA. Damaging winds possible.

Posted by Doug Warner KSLA on Sunday, April 12, 2020

