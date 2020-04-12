First Alert Weather: The latest damage in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA’s First Alert Weather team is tracking the severe weather and damage throughout the ArkLaTex.
The First Alert Weather team declared Easter Sunday, April 12 a Severe Weather Day for the ArkLaTex.
Throughout the day many parishes and counties in east Texas were put under a tornado and/or a severe thunderstorm warning. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle tracked several powerful storms and a confirmed a tornado in Waskom, Tx.
Many counties in Texas experienced wind gusts up to 80mph and 1-inch hail.
KSLA’s Doug Warner was able to capture footage of several thunderstorms starting out in east Texas and heading into Bossier Parish.
