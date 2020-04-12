Benton residents thankful no one was hurt

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — From mobile homes to the public service department, Sunday morning’s storms could be felt all through the Bossier Parish town of Benton.
“We heard the sirens go off … the tornado sirens go off," Debbie Rodriguez said.
She saw the storms rolling in.
“I opened the door, stuff was just blowing sideways. I mean it was pretty crazy.”
Just off Cycle Plant Road, Tim Eyler and his family also saw the storms.
“Everything was swirling around out here ... the leaves, the trees."
Trees were down, his garage was damaged and his horses were roaming his yard once he finally got the opportunity to see what all had been done.
“It was very crazy," Eyler said. "It was nothing like I’ve seen before. We’ve been here for eight years now, and this is the first one that’s really done any damage to us.”
Farther up the road, Benton police Officer Larry Weaver was checking out the damage outside his home.
“It was just over for just a second. I mean, it was here and then it was gone.”
He was asleep when the storms made their way toward his house.
“(The) alarm went off about tornadoes in the area ... take cover. We didn’t have time to get anywhere before it hit us.”
As everyone began to clean up and move forward, those in Benton were just glad no one was hurt this Easter Sunday.
“I’ll have firewood for a while, for the next few years," Weaver said.
“We’ve been through it before. Sso we just gotta clean up, chop these trees down and get everything back. But I”ll be OK. My family’s OK, so I’m blessed.
Benton’s Mayor Shelly Horton said thankfully no one was killed or injured.
