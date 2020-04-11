Public health director makes urgent call for COVID-positive plasma

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Region 7 Director for the Office of Public Health, Dr. Martha Whyte, is making an urgent call for convalescent plasma donations.
In a one-on-one interview with KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner, Dr. Whyte announced they are expanding their experimental plasma transfusion program in an effort to help patients throughout our community.
“You can do a lot to help critically ill patients in our community,” she said. Dr. Whyte adds its possible this program could be expanded beyond Louisiana, with help of LifeShare Blood Center with locations throughout Texas.
Donors must be 7 days out from their first symptom and have gone at least 3 days without fever to donate.
The first people in the state to donate plasma that was given to a patient was Caddo Parish deputy Kevin Calhoun, along with the very first person to test positive in Caddo Parish, David Langston.
Their plasma was actually given to Dr. Whyte’s husband who continues to fight for his life after testing positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Whyte is encouraging anyone interested in helping to email her directly at martha.whyte@la.gov.
