Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas orders clinic to halt abortions during pandemic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The state Department of Health has ordered the only clinic in Arkansas that performs surgical abortions to stop doing so during the coronavirus pandemic, unless necessary to protect the life or health of the mother. The agency wrote to Little Rock Family Planning Services on Friday. The agency says the clinic violated an order issued this month ordering health providers to reschedule elective procedures that can be safely postponed. Before Friday, the department had stopped short of directly ordering the facility to halt or restrict abortions. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas says it is considering a legal challenge on the clinic's behalf.
SEVERE WEATHER
Storms packing high winds cause damage in Indiana, Arkansas
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Severe storms with high winds, hail and tornadoes have caused damage to dozens of homes and businesses in parts of Indiana and Arkansas. A few injuries were reported following Wednesday night’s storms. The threat of more severe weather is forecast for the coming days throughout much of the United States. Police in the central Indiana community of Mooresville say storms knocked the second story off a two-story vacant building. One woman was slightly injured after power lines fell on her car. In the Arkansas town of Harrisburg, more than 30 homes were damaged in Poinsett County. Two people were injured.
DUGGAR-PRIVACY LAWSUIT
Court spikes TV personality's claims in molestation probe
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision that dismissed claims brought against officials by reality TV personality Josh Duggar who challenged the release investigation records related to the molestation of his sisters when they were juveniles. The appeals court on Wednesday agreed with the dismissal of the lawsuit Duggar filed in 2018, which alleged that Springdale and Washington County officials invaded his privacy by making public investigation records that should’ve remained sealed. Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Duggar to refile a civil rights claim, which Martin had initially prohibited.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TORNADO SHELTERS
Tornado or virus? Pandemic means tough sheltering decisions
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Each day brings the United States closer to peak severe weather season, and Tornado Alley residents are faced with a question: Is it better to take on a twister outside a community shelter or to face the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus inside one? Tornado-prone states including Alabama and Kansas are recommending that people go into shelters if dangerous weather is approaching. Hundreds of people filled shelters in the Tennessee Valley during a weather threat last month. But some say they'd rather take their chances with a twister than COVID-19. The dilemma could get worse if the virus is still a threat when hurricane season starts June 1.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRPLANES
Idled planes due to coronavirus now parked in Blytheville
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A northeast Arkansas aviation company is providing space to park planes that have been idled due to a global slowdown in commercial air traffic because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Aviation Repair Technologies at the Arkansas Aeroplex in Blytheville currently has 77 parked aircraft and has space for 30 more. Formerly an Air Force base and only a 90-minute flight from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Delta turned to Aviation Repair Technologies as an additional storage place for their aircraft after the lack of demand with current travel restrictions forced the company to cut their service in April by 90%.
STATE OF THE STATE-ARKANSAS
Arkansas governor addresses state of the state amid outbreak
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' governor is asking lawmakers for their help trimming his proposed budget as the Legislature convenes for this year's session amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke to lawmakers Wednesday as they convened in two different locations, with the House meeting in a basketball arena and the Senate meeting at the Capitol. Hutchinson proposed his budget last month, but revenue officials since then have said they expect the state to bring in $205 million less than initially forecast. Legislative leaders have said they hope to complete the session in less than two weeks.