La. to pay over $3.9 million for falsified SNAP eligibility data allegations

(WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) agreed to shell out $3,984,254 as a penalty for a partnership with a third-party consultant.
That consultant’s work allegedly led DCFS to falsify its success rate with food assistance program eligibility checks for years.
At the center of the issue is federal money spent on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
It’s more commonly known as the Food Stamp Program, its name until 2008.
The federal government relies on state agencies to ensure that people enrolled in the program are actually eligible.
In Louisiana, the responsible agency is DCFS.
A sweeping audit by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) was launched to ensure states were stopping ineligible people from signing up to get benefits.
The audit found DCFS hired an outside consultant, Julie Osnes Consulting LLC, in 2011 to offer suggestions so it could improve its eligibility check process and determine whose benefits should be canceled.
That partnership somehow led DCFS to submit falsified data which overstated how well DCFS was performing eligibility checks to the federal government.
The agency received performance bonuses for fiscal years 2012 and 2013 because of that falsified data.
U.S. Attorney William D. Hyslop for the Eastern District of Washington called the revelation “appalling.”
He and Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division did give credit to DCFS for cooperating in the investigation, however.
Louisiana joins the growing list of states to be penalized as part of the investigation.
Virginia, Wisconsin, Texas, and Alaska have already agreed to pay the federal government.
Osnes Consulting and its owner, Julie Osnes, will also pay a penalty.
The United States Department of Justice says it has now recovered over $36 million as a result.
DCFS is the second Louisiana agency in recent years to cause a stir over its eligibility checks.
The state health department was criticized in early 2019 when it implemented new computer checks for the taxpayer-financed health insurance program, Medicaid.
The new system implemented quarterly, rather than annual, wage eligibility checks.
The new system also collected tax data and other wage data to confirm the income numbers Medicaid recipients are required to self-report.
Thousands of Louisianans received income-verification letters as a result.
Many were removed from the program after either being proven to be ineligible or not responding.
A large number of those people were only added to the program because of a 2016 eligibility expansion by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Senator John Kennedy accused Edwards of hastily expanding the program as a tactic to secure reelection.
The federal government, where Kennedy represents Louisiana, paid the majority of the bill for those people who shouldn’t have been receiving the benefits.
Like Medicaid, the federal government foots the bill for SNAP and will lose money if ineligible people are allowed to sign up.
SNAP services nearly 45 million Americans per month and provides more than $71 billion annually, according to Department of Justice statements.
