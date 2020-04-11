First Alert Weather Day Easter Sunday

First Alert Weather Day Easter Sunday
10am futuretrack shows storms moving through northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas (Source: Source:KSLA.com)
By Jessica Moore | April 11, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT - Updated April 11 at 12:27 PM

Sunday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk for strong to severe storms. Parts of Claiborne down through Sabine and Natchitoches parish in a Moderate risk (4/5), Enhanced risk (3/5) for Hempstead through Caddo, Bossier, Desoto parish as well as Shelby county in east Texas, and lastly a slight risk (2/5) for parts of McCurtain, Sevier, and Bowie in Texas.

Sunday severe weather outlook
As far as risks and how serious they are, we’re looking at a Medium risk for tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail mainly for Sunday morning. As for Saturday, storms will develop late Saturday evening. Any that become strong to severe pose the threat for producing hail.

Medium risk for tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail Sunday morning
Timing: areas in east Texas may see showers and storms as early as 6am, but more widespread coverage of strong to severe storms may move in near 8am. Here’s Futuretrack depicting what that could look like as you’re waking up.

Showers and storms increase in coverage near daybreak Sunday.
Near late morning, northwest Louisiana will continue dealing with strong to severe storms. Areas in east Texas and the northern ArkLaTex could be done with the threat of severe weather if this plays out, however, models are just guidance and things can change in real time.

Some areas will clear out late morning depending on how eastward storms have progressed. By the early afternoon hours, the threat of severe weather should be nearing the end for the entire ArkLaTex. Timing could change so keep checking back with us and watching the forecasts.

Severe weather threat should be nearing the end for the ArkLaTex near the afternoon.
As we get closer to Sunday, make sure to have all electronics charged and alert ready. Have multiple ways to receive alerts, especially ones that will wake you up. Even though we are going through COVID-19, your top priority should be seeking shelter wherever necessary!

Make sure to go over your severe weather safety plan
KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the latest details of this potential severe weather event. Here’s how you can get the latest forecast information:

