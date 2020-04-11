Easter weekend brings threat for Severe weather

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! A bright and sunny morning for most, but conditions turn gray and stormy this evening. A severe threat is in place Saturday and Sunday with Sunday being a First Alert Weather Day. All modes of severe weather are possible Sunday so stay weather aware.
Today: temperatures running cool this morning in the upper 40s and 50s with mostly sunny skies throughout the morning. Highs today will get up into the low 70s. By this afternoon, clouds will begin moving in as the ridge of high pressure skirts to the east. Late afternoon and early evening a few showers and thunderstorms will move in. Severe weather potential for that particular time remains low. As we get into late evening, near 10pm-midnight, more showers and storms will move into the I-30 corridor. These particular storms pose the threat for large hail.
Easter Sunday: First Alert Weather Day- the threat for severe weather begins early Sunday morning. So far timing could start as early as 6am as storms arrive in east Texas. Storms will develop and intensify as they move through the ArkLaTex bringing the greatest risk for severe weather. The threat of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are all possible. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts and a plan in place to stay safe. Sunday afternoon the threat should be over for the ArkLaTex. Highs will reach the upper 70s near 80. A cold front that evening will move through thankfully not bringing storms, but cooler weather.
Monday morning, temperatures will begin in the mid 40s. It’ll be a much calmer morning and afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs on Monday near 20 degrees cooler in the low 60s. Tuesday morning will be much of the same with a cold mid 40s morning start and low 60s for afternoon highs.
Stay weather aware this weekend and stay safe! Have a great easter weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.