Easter weekend brings threat for Severe weather

Easter Sunday: First Alert Weather Day- the threat for severe weather begins early Sunday morning. So far timing could start as early as 6am as storms arrive in east Texas. Storms will develop and intensify as they move through the ArkLaTex bringing the greatest risk for severe weather. The threat of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are all possible. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts and a plan in place to stay safe. Sunday afternoon the threat should be over for the ArkLaTex. Highs will reach the upper 70s near 80. A cold front that evening will move through thankfully not bringing storms, but cooler weather.