East Texan carries cross to observe Good Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good Friday is a day Christians around the world remember the walk of Christ, carrying his cross to his own crucifixion, and for more than a decade an East Texas man has done his own commemoration of that walk.
Since 2005 , 60-year-old Longview native David Belanger has been observing Good Friday by carrying a cross along Highway 80.
“I promised the Lord I would keep doing this every day He would wake me up healthy enough to keep doing it,” Belanger says.
Dragging a 70-pound cross, he’ll walk anywhere between three to six miles along Highway 80, spreading a message of faith to people along the way.
"Christian or non-Christian, it's on you to believe. This year of all is special, for everybody to pray for the whole world because of this pandemic," he says.
It could be particularly risky this year because of the pandemic.
"I thought about it and I spoke with the police chief and he said as long as we practice social distancing," David says.
For Belanger it's more than a symbolic gesture, but an act of hope for a country he says desperately needs it right now.
“I wandered. I’m a sinner like all of us, everybody has their own downfalls and you can step over those, pray about them. You can overcome your fears,” he says.
As the miles racked up, his arms and legs began to ache with pain, but for him it's not much to suffer.
“I get a few bumps and bruises throughout this. Nothing compared to what Jesus Christ did for us on the day he was crucified. Believe in God. I just pray that everybody stays safe, stays healthy,” he says.
Belanger hopes this Good Friday will give others reason to overcome fear through faith.
