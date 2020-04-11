Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed on La. 3132

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner has released the name of the pedestrian hit and killed on Louisiana Highway 3132.
The body of Jeffrey Allen Jones Jr., 27, of Shreveport, was found around 7 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, April 11 on westbound La. 3132 near W. 70th Street.
Officials believe Jones was struck sometime on Friday night between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. while attempting to cross the roadway on foot.
An autopsy will be performed at Oschner-LSU Health Hospital.
