Barksdale AFB commissary closed, will reopen on April 14

BARKSDALE AFB (KSLA) - On Saturday, April 11, Barksdale Air Force Base announced that the base's commissary will close temporarily.
According to a Facebook post, a DeCA employee tested positive for COVID-19. The base says that they worked in an administrative office and did not have prolonged direct contact with customers.
However, base leaders decided to close the commissary at 6 p.m.
Interviews were done with anyone who had close contact with the individual. The commissary will be closed for deep cleaning on Sunday and Monday.
The store will reopen on Tuesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the next week or until all employees can return to work.
