17-year-old wanted for murder at Bayou Oaks Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police need help locating a homicide suspect.
On Mar. 29, just before 11:00 p.m., patrol officers responded to the Bayou Oaks Apartments in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located 23 year-old Malcolm Cooper suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Based off of evidence and information gathered during their ongoing inquiry, detectives procured an arrest warrant charging 17 year-old Demarcus Upshaw with one count of second degree murder.
Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Upshaw. Please contact their organization at 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3Tips.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.