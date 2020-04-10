Tracking Easter weekend severe weather

Moving into your Easter weekend we are tracking two potential waves of strong and severe storms for the ArkLaTex. The first wave of strong storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. This will be primarily for eastern portions of Texas, but northwest Louisiana could see some strong storms as well. Then there potentially could be a lull in the storms around daybreak Easter morning before more strong and severe storms would be rolling through during the mid-morning hours. We are seeing potential clearing for the ArkLaTex once we get into the afternoon hours and perhaps even a little sunshine by the time we get to your Easter dinner. In terms of severe weather threats, the primary threat will be for some damaging winds, but right behind that are the potential for large hail and some tornadoes.