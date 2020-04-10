Tracking Easter weekend severe weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we finish out the week we are tracking tranquil weather across the ArkLaTex on Friday, but also continue to watch potential severe weather this weekend. This weekend will more than likely be our best chance for widespread severe weather since the outbreak back in January. Behind the possible storms we are tracking some downright chilly morning temperatures during the early and middle portion of next week before temperatures start moderating.
So as you are heading out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear out home but a light jacket would not be the worst idea as temperatures will be cooler. But while temperatures will be below normal it will be an overall beautiful day with mostly sunny skies all day long. So if you have work around the house to get done, today would be the day to do it.
Moving into your Easter weekend we are tracking two potential waves of strong and severe storms for the ArkLaTex. The first wave of strong storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. This will be primarily for eastern portions of Texas, but northwest Louisiana could see some strong storms as well. Then there potentially could be a lull in the storms around daybreak Easter morning before more strong and severe storms would be rolling through during the mid-morning hours. We are seeing potential clearing for the ArkLaTex once we get into the afternoon hours and perhaps even a little sunshine by the time we get to your Easter dinner. In terms of severe weather threats, the primary threat will be for some damaging winds, but right behind that are the potential for large hail and some tornadoes.
As we look ahead to next week, we are tracking a quiet but very cool week by April standards for the ArkLaTex. Forecast highs through Wednesday will not break out of the mid-60s and lows Wednesday could be down in the 30s for some parts of the ArkLaTex. The good news is that sunshine is expected most of next week with possible exception of a shower on Tuesday.
So get ready for a stormy Easter weekend, and make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts! Have a great holiday weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
