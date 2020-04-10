Strong to severe storms arriving this weekend

Sunday will also have a good chance of rain. I have raised the rain chance to 80%. The rain from Saturday will be sticking around overnight into the morning hours on Sunday. Then the rain will begin to move away by the afternoon with only a few lingering showers. From there, the severe threat will be going down. By Sunday night, all the rain will be gone. Again, there is a good chance for severe weather on Sunday, so make sure to stay weather aware. If you are planning on doing any outdoor Easter Egg hunting, you should move that indoors.