Strong to severe storms arriving this weekend

(KSLA) - The potential for severe weather is rising for this weekend. Saturday goes up to a slight risk (2 out of 5), while Sunday goes up to a moderate risk (4 out of 5). Hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible.
This evening will be nice and sunny with no active weather around us. It will be a nice evening to sit outside on the patio as the sun goes down. Temperatures will be cooling down to the mid 50s after sunset.
Tonight, the clouds will be limited. There will also be no rain. Temperatures will be on the cool side and get down to the mid to upper 40s. Tonight should be nice, but the clouds will be increasing quickly Saturday morning.
The nice weather from today will not last long, however. Saturday is when we should have more showers and storms. Rain chances are up to 70%. We will be around a couple cold fronts and also a warm front. So, temperatures will not change much. Therefore, they will stay in the 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday. But with those fronts around, it will help with a lot of active weather and some of it could be strong.
The bigger story this weekend will be the chance for severe weather. There is now a possibility more storms reach severe level status. There will be warm enough temperatures to help add some ingredients to the atmosphere. Both Saturday and Sunday have a chance for some severe storms. Sunday should have a better chance for severe storms. All threats include hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Saturday should be limited to only a hail and wind threat.
Sunday will also have a good chance of rain. I have raised the rain chance to 80%. The rain from Saturday will be sticking around overnight into the morning hours on Sunday. Then the rain will begin to move away by the afternoon with only a few lingering showers. From there, the severe threat will be going down. By Sunday night, all the rain will be gone. Again, there is a good chance for severe weather on Sunday, so make sure to stay weather aware. If you are planning on doing any outdoor Easter Egg hunting, you should move that indoors.
Next week on Monday and Tuesday though will go back to quiet weather. There will be a few clouds with some sunshine and low rain chances. Tuesday is up to 20%, but still should not have too much rain. Temperatures will also be cool. It will warm up to the lower to mid 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday next week should also be dry. There will be plenty of sunshine and a few small passing clouds. It will be beautiful weather! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s and lower 70s, so it will also be rather comfy too!
Have a great rest of the week everyone!
