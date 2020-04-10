SporTran to close Apr. 12 to help fight against COVID-19

April 10, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 2:04 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran transit system will be closed Sunday, Apr. 12 as part of their ongoing mitigation efforts against the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, the entire SporTran fleet and all facilities will be thoroughly disinfected using cleaning supplies and methods in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Sunday’s cleaning is an added measure; SporTran buses and facilities are sanitized multiple times each day and deep cleaned every night.

General information, the company’s response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and current routes and timetables may be found at sportran.org.

