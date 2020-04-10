Special Parade of Love for seniors at Brookdale Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People throughout Shreveport came together to remind some senior citizens that they are not forgotten during this difficult time.
Dozens of cars lined up outside of Brooksdale Shreveport to surprise the residents.
Several people decorated their cars with hearts, scriptures and kind sayings.
“We want them to know that they are loved and not forgotten,” Cynthia James says. “It’s important for people to come together and shine a light on others.”
With a police escort, the cars took a lap around the facility, honking and waving to the seniors. Several seniors were waving back and smiling through the window.
People were also thanking the healthcare workers who are taking care of Brookdale residents.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.