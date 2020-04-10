LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott addresses Texas’ response to COVID-19 ahead of Easter weekend

With more than 5,300 Texans having tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott is set to address how hospitals are handling an influx of patients, several of whom are critically ill. (Source: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)
By Charitee Blackmon | April 10, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 2:09 PM

AUSTIN, Tx. (KSLA) - Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The press conference will begin at 2:00 P.M. Friday, two days after the governor announced Walgreens will soon be providing drive-thru testing using tests that provide results within 15 minutes. They would be able to administer 3,000 tests per day.

The Texas Health Department is reporting 11,671 people with COVID-19 and 226 deaths. They are also reporting an estimated 1,366 recoveries in the state.

Shelby County: 31 patients

Panola County: 10 patients

Harrison County: 12 patients

Cass County: 4 patients

Morris County: 3 patients

Titus County: 6 patients

Bowie: County: 29 patients

Upshur County: 6 patients

Gregg County: 37 patients

Red River, Marion County: 0 patients

