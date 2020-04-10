LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott addresses Texas’ response to COVID-19 ahead of Easter weekend

AUSTIN, Tx. (KSLA) - Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The press conference will begin at 2:00 P.M. Friday, two days after the governor announced Walgreens will soon be providing drive-thru testing using tests that provide results within 15 minutes. They would be able to administer 3,000 tests per day.
The Texas Health Department is reporting 11,671 people with COVID-19 and 226 deaths. They are also reporting an estimated 1,366 recoveries in the state.
Shelby County: 31 patients
Panola County: 10 patients
Harrison County: 12 patients
Cass County: 4 patients
Morris County: 3 patients
Titus County: 6 patients
Bowie: County: 29 patients
Upshur County: 6 patients
Gregg County: 37 patients
Red River, Marion County: 0 patients
