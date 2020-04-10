Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Each day brings the United States closer to peak severe weather season, and Tornado Alley residents are faced with a question: Is it better to take on a twister outside a community shelter or to face the possibility of contracting the new coronavirus inside one? Tornado-prone states including Alabama and Kansas are recommending that people go into shelters if dangerous weather is approaching. Hundreds of people filled shelters in the Tennessee Valley during a weather threat last month. But some say they'd rather take their chances with a twister than COVID-19. The dilemma could get worse if the virus is still a threat when hurricane season starts June 1.