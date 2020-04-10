La. State Representative wants businesses reopened as soon as possible

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - There’s no doubt the coronavirus is causing an economic toll on not just Louisiana — but the country.
In just one month, 16.8 million Americans filed for unemployment.
Just this past week, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced a 10% pay cut to himself and senior staff and spoke on the lost revenue of the city due to the pandemic.
“Just with what we know now, we’re looking at a $25 million, or roughly $25 million shortfall with our monies toward the end of the year," Mayor Perkins said.
Also this week, Louisiana District 1 State Representative Danny McCormick sent a letter to his fellow state officials after he says he’s been approached by dozens of small business owners who say they may not be able to recover if this goes on much longer.
He voiced his concern of a possible recession or depression if businesses don’t reopen by the start of next month, saying quote, ‘the reality is, we are looking at losing and/or severely handicapping 50% of our small businesses if we do not allow them to return to work quickly.’
“I’ve been contacted by several small business owners and they say if they don’t get open by May 1 they will be in serious shape and we’ve been trying to think of ways to do that (reopen)," Rep. McCormick said. “They are the backbone of our economy and we have forced them into the position of bankruptcy or noncompliance. This is America. They should not be in that position. They pay most of the property taxes which funds our police, our fire (department), our schools. No one seems to be giving any thought to that lost revenue and it’s going to be huge. Our unemployment numbers are nearing Great Depression numbers and we’ve only been in this for three or four weeks."
At a news conference Friday, Governor John Bel Edwards says Louisiana is in a better place now than we were last week, but the state will only have a better trajectory if everyone continues to follow the Stay at Home Order, which is in effect until April 30.
Rep. McCormick says he hopes the order isn’t extended for the third time.
“They just said their cash flow is running out, they’re limited, and are just barely hanging on right now,” Rep. McCormick said. “I want people to know I’m out here fighting for them.”
