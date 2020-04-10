2 injured in shooting; police investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police remain on scene, working to learn more about a shooting that left two injured.
Officers got the call just before 9 a.m. to the Hollywood Mini Mart near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Jewella Avenue.
According to Cpl. Angie Willhite, two people were shot in the leg and the hip. They were also injured by shattered glass.
The shooting did not take place at the Hollywood Mini Mart. Police were able to track down a scene at a basketball court, commonly referred to as Coleman Park, near Powell Street and Coleman College Street.
Cpl. Willhite believed their injuries are non-life threatening.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
