Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven't announced the deal. Cooks spent the past two seasons with the Rams after they acquired him from New England and gave him an $81 million contract extension before he played a game for them. Cooks caught 80 passes for 1,204 yards in 2018 with the Rams' NFC championship team. He managed just 42 catches last season while overcoming the latest in a series of concussions during his six-year NFL career.
UNDATED (AP) — The principal at Dumas High School in the Texas Panhandle wanted a way to brighten spirits for students stuck at home during the pandemic. Brett Beesley's decision to turn on the stadium lights quickly became a nationwide trend. Dumas football coach Aaron Dunnam flips the switch each weeknight at 8 p.m. for an hour of hope and encouragement. He's joined at the field by his daughter, Lyssa, a senior at the school. Athletic officials in Colorado and Minnesota helped spread the word and spur movements in their states, too.
NEW YORK (AP) — Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion. That is up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion. The Yankees are second among all sports in Forbes’ evaluations to the Dallas Cowboys. That team was listed at $5.5 billion in the last NFL ranking. The Boston Red Sox are third at $3.3 billion and the Chicago Cubs fourth at $3.2 billion. Miami was last at $980 million, a drop of $20 million. MLB's average team value rose 4% from last year to $1.85 billion.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Rangers star Josh Hamilton has been indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child after his teenage daughter accused him of beating her. A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the 38-year-old Hamilton on Monday. He remains free on $30,000 bond after he turned himself in to authorities on Oct. 30. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of two to 10 years in prison. His attorneys say the Texas Rangers Hall of Famer is innocent of the charge. His 14-year-old daughter told her mother, Hamilton's ex-wife, that her father struck her after he became enraged by a comment from her.
UNDATED (AP) — Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said Wednesday that officials believe a 13-game college football schedule would be possible even if the start of the season was delayed until October because of the new coronavirus. The season is scheduled to begin with seven FBS games on Aug. 29 before the majority of teams play their openers the following week.