First Alert Weather Day on Easter Sunday

The risk of severe weather on Easter Sunday appears to be going up across the ArkLaTex. All of NW Louisiana and parts of east Texas and southern Arkansas are under an ‘Enhanced’ risk of severe weather Sunday, or 3 on a scale of 1-5. Areas from near Natchitoches to Minden have been placed in a ‘Moderate’ risk or 4 on a scale of 1-5.
All modes of severe weather are looking possible including damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes.
Across northwest Louisiana and parts of east Texas and southern Arkansas conditions may become favorable to see significant severe weather, which is defined as hail larger than 2 inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts of 75 mph or higher and EF-2 or stronger tornado damage (winds of 111 mph or stronger).
Storms will begin arriving on Saturday, but should stay below severe levels until Saturday night. Storms may strengthen around midnight Saturday night and could produce some hail.
The highest risk of severe weather will arrive early Sunday morning. Here’s Futuretrack at 8am showing an area of strong to severe storms tracking through the ArkLaTex:
The threat for severe weather may start exiting the area toward midday on Sunday. Here’s a look at Futuretrack by 11am showing the strongest storms moving off to our east:
We are still more than 24 hours away from this weather event and the timing and impacts could change. The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the latest details of this potential severe weather event. Here’s how you can get the latest forecast information:
